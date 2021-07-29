ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%.

ACCO traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,952. The stock has a market cap of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

