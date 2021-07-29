AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $8.41 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

