Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,795 shares of company stock worth $5,001,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.