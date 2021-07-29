Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

