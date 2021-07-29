Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $2.0622 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

