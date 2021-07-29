Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

NYSE:AAP opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.86. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

