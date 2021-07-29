Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.59

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.59 and last traded at $123.16, with a volume of 1727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,569,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.