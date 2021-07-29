Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $130.00 at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

