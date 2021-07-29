Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.