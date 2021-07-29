Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. 3,382,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 37,770,036 shares.The stock last traded at $95.73 and had previously closed at $91.03.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

