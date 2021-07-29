Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.41. 24,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.05. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

