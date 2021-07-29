Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 134,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,083,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

WFC traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

