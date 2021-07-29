Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,731. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.