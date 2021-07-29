Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

TRV stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,428. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.