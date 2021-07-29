Advisor Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.18. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.54 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

