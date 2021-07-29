Advisor Partners LLC Sells 843 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,642. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

