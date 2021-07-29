Advisor Partners LLC Sells 867 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

