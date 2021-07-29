Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.