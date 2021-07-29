Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,491 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 433,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,831. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

