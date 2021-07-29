Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 703,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.72. 16,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

