Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$20.25 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.32.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

