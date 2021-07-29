Aecon Group’s (AEGXF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

