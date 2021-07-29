Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Aegon

