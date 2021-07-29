Aergo (AERGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.25 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $46.04 million and $53.25 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aergo Profile

AERGO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

