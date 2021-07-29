Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 248.8% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ARPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

