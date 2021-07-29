Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

AMG traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.16. 9,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

