Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Aflac stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,246. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.
About Aflac
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.