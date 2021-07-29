Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

