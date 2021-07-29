AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ASGLY remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

