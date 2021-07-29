AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

