Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

AEM stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 2,399,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,896. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.