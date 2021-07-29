Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

API traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 42,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,907. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Agora’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

