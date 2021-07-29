Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

