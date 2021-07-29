Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.49. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

