Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $422.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

