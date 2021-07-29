Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 29,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,483. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

