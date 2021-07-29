Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

ALBO opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

