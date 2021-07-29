Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.63.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

