Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

