Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.
Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The stock has a market cap of $488.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.