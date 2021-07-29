Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.