Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $49.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00213826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00030738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,620,664,131 coins and its circulating supply is 3,165,793,612 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

