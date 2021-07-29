Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 237,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,845,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $536.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

