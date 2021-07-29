Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $55.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $677.37. 48,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,848. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $608.73. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

