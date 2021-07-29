Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $732.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $715.00 to $732.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $621.87 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $653.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

