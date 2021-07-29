Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 8,441 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANCUF. Barclays upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

