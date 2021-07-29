Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.14). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

