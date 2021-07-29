Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.

Shares of ALGT traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.33. 6,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.15.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.