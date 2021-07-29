Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.47. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,650. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

