Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.03.

APYRF opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

