Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.17.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

